Happening this weekend in Massachusetts: Fluff Festival, Red Bull Cliff Diving, KidsFest

The weekend is here! If you’re looking for something fun to do, we have a few suggestions.

What the Fluff Festival

The What the Fluff Festival will take place in Union Square in Somerville on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring art, food, and drink vendors with fluff-inspired concoctions.

The festival is known for its unique offerings, and attendees can expect a lively atmosphere with performances on the Shenanigans Stage.

The festival celebrates the invention of Marshmallow Fluff, a product with deep local roots

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Meanwhile, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will be held at the Seaport in Boston from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where divers will leap into the harbor from a platform at the Institute of Contemporary Art.

At the Red Bull Cliff Diving event, spectators can enjoy the thrill of watching professional divers perform daring feats.

The event is free to attend, with three entrance locations, although boats are restricted from approaching the Fan Pier Marina during the competition.

KidsFest at Wachusett Mountain

For those seeking family-friendly activities, KidsFest at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton offers themed days on Saturday and Sunday, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday is Dino Day, and Sunday is Princess and Pirate Day, with various entertainment options and food trucks available.

Whatever you decide to do this weekend, have fun!

