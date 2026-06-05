Happening this weekend: Family Fun Day Boston, Salem Arts Festival, Arlington Greek Festival

It’s the first weekend of June, and there’s no shortage of things to do across Massachusetts.

Along with the Dorchester Day Parade and Pride celebrations in Boston and Newburyport on Saturday, here are a few more events happening around the area:

Family Fun Day – South Boston

Looking for something the whole family can enjoy? Head to DCR Marine Park in South Boston on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 15th annual Southie Family Fun Day. Hosted by the South Boston Moms Club, the free event features kids’ games and activities, live entertainment, and food vendors, offering a chance for families to connect and enjoy a day by the water.

Salem Arts Festival – Salem

You don’t have to wait until October to visit Salem. The 18th annual Salem Arts Festival runs Friday through Sunday, bringing live performances, art installations, and creative showcases to downtown. Visitors can explore the marketplace, check out public art, and watch artists compete in a live “Mural Slam.” Festival times and locations vary throughout the weekend.

Greek Festival – Arlington

For a taste of culture—and great food—stop by the Greek Festival at St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church in Arlington. The festival began on Thursday and continues through Sunday. Admission is free, with attendees paying for food while enjoying traditional Greek music, dancing, and performances.

No matter where you go, have fun!

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