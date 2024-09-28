Hanson police searching for missing woman last seen in Brockton

HANSON, Mass. — Hanson police are searching for a missing woman last seen in Brockton.

According to Hanson police, Katrina Lumbert was reported missing on September 20 and last seen by her family on Perry Ave in Hanson on September 18.

Lumbert’s phone was recovered on the ground in Brockton and was seen at the Irving Gas Station on Plesant Street. She was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Lumbert is 28-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes is about 5′ 6″ and weight 200lbs.

Any information about Lumberts whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4620.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

