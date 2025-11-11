Hanscom Federal Credit Union brings Veterans into the classroom to inspire young students

BOSTON — In honor of Veterans Day and in support of the military community, Hanscom Federal Credit Union brought local veterans into the classroom for a special learning experience.

Three Vietnam veterans — Dan Marotta, Tom McCarthy, and Lew Kneeland — visited a class of second graders at South Boston Catholic Academy for an inspiring and heartfelt exchange about service, sacrifice, and gratitude.

Before the visit, students created a handmade book titled “What It Takes to Be in the Military.”

Each child contributed a page featuring a drawing and a personal description of what they believe it takes to serve in the armed forces.

The students read their book aloud to the visiting veterans, sharing their thoughtful reflections on bravery, teamwork, and dedication.

“This event was a wonderful opportunity for students to connect with real-life heroes and learn what it truly means to serve,” said Hanscom Federal Credit Union President and CEO Peter Rice. “We’re proud to support experiences like this that build community and foster respect for our veterans.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

