Alleged ‘poisoned prank’ at Wilbraham school prompts police investigation

WILBRAHAM, Mass. — An investigation into an alleged prank gone wrong is underway at a Wilbraham school.

According to Superintendent John A. Provost, officials became aware of a Facebook post on Thursday that said, “Students were ‘poisoned’ as a ‘prank’ per Dr. and police findings” at Minnechaug Regional High School.

District officials say they’re aware of a single instance where a student may have ingested rubbing alcohol.

“We are actively working with the Wilbraham Police Department to determine the facts surrounding this incident,” Superintendent Provost said in a letter sent to the community. “I want to assure you that student safety is our first priority.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the school administration or Wilbraham police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

