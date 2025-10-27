Beware of traffic! Halloween revelers urged to travel by train as Salem braces for record crowds

SALEM, Mass. — Salem is gearing up for its busiest week of the year as Halloween approaches this Friday.

City officials estimate a record 1.2 million visitors will flock to the city throughout October to celebrate.

With massive crowds expected, public transportation is strongly encouraged for anyone planning a visit.

To accommodate the influx, the MBTA has expanded service on the Newburyport-Rockport Line:

Trains will run every 30 minutes

The last train to Boston departs just after 11 p.m. nightly

On Halloween, trains will operate on the weekday schedule

Visitors are advised to plan ahead and expect delays due to high foot traffic and limited parking.

