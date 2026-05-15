Hackers targeting NH fire and EMS departments in new email scam, state officials say

CONCORD, N.H. — State officials are warning of a new email scam targeting emergency service personnel providers, agencies, and fire departments in the Granite State.

The new phishing scam has hackers targeting the computers of emergency personnel, the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Fire Standards and Training and Emergency Medical Services said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, the department learned of email messages sent to New Hampshire providers, claiming to be a “service license update” with a “secure message” that must be accessed via a link.

Recipients are then prompted to download a file to “view this and access future updates automatically.”

The scam downloads a remote access tool that could allow an external party to access the computer.

State officials said the email appears to come from the “State of New Hampshire” and includes “nh.gov” before the email server name.

“These messages are designed to collect personal or confidential information,” said Mark Wholey, director of the Department of Safety’s Division of Fire Standards and Training and Emergency Medical Services.

“Anyone who receives an email message claiming to be from FSTEMS should not click on the link or download any files. Instead, delete the message right away,” Wholey said.

The department processes all EMS licensing updates through RespondNH.

Anyone who is unsure about a message from the department should contact the Division of Fire Standards and Training and Emergency Medical Services directly at 603-223-4200 during regular business hours or send an email to emslicensing@dos.nh.gov.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam or identity theft should consider filing a report with their local police department, reviewing personal credit reports, and setting up fraud alerts or a credit freeze.

Identity theft victims can also file a report with the Federal Trade Commission at IdentityTheft.gov or call 1-877-438-4338.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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