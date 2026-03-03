‘The guy is Black’: Civil rights violation filed against woman who allegedly shot at man in N.H.

WEARE, N.H. — A civil rights violation has been filed against a woman in New Hampshire who allegedly pulled a gun on a man after he tried explaining to her that he was lost.

Attorney General John M. Formella said an enforcement action was filed by the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit against Diane Durgin, 67, of Weare, New Hampshire, alleging violations of the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.

The complaint alleges that on October 24, 2024, Durgin threatened physical force against the victim upon seeing that he was Black, allegedly drawing a gun on him, and threatening to kill him.

Durgin allegedly repeated the threat even after the victim attempted to explain that he was lost.

When the victim attempted to drive away, Durgin fired two shots at his car.

Durgin was one of several individuals to call 911, and told dispatchers, “The guy is Black.”

The complaint further alleges that bias or prejudice against the victim’s race motivated the threats and attempted property damage.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General, each violation of the Civil Rights Act allows for a maximum civil penalty of $5,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

