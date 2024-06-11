Guatemalan national arrested and charged with rape of Massachusetts child

BOSTON — A Guatemalan national has been arrested and charged with raping a child in Massachusetts, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Yader Alexander Morales-Quevedo, 24, of Guatemala, was arrested by deportation officers in New Bedford on May 28, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement on Monday. He will remain in federal custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings.

Morales-Quevedo is accused of raping a minor in Bristol County.

He unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official, federal authorities said.

“Yader Alexander Morales-Quevedo will have his day in court, but he is facing some very serious charges,” Enforcement and Removal Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said in a statement. “He posed a significant threat to the children in our Massachusetts communities. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

Morales-Quevedo was arraigned on child rape charges in New Bedford District Court on Aug. 30, 2022. The court later upgraded the charges, and he was arraigned in Bristol County Superior Court on Jan. 3, 2023 on charges of rape of a child and for child in nude, lascivious pose/exhibit, officials said.

