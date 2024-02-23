Group of Harvard alumni sue university saying ‘rampant antisemitism’ has devalued their degrees

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — A group of Harvard University alumni are suing the school saying that ‘rampant antisemitism’ is devaluing their degrees.

10 graduates have filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts U.S. District Court after months of Harvard failing to address, prevent and rectify the “prevalence of antisemitism, hate, and discrimination on campus”.

“The value of a Harvard degree has been significantly diminished, rendering it functionally damaged in the professional and academic spheres,” the lawsuit stated.

Graduates are now saying something they never imagined: they are ashamed to say they went to Harvard.

“Harvard breached and continues to breach its contractual obligation to Plaintiffs by failing to adequately address antisemitism on its campus. Harvard has directly caused the value and prestige of Plaintiffs’ Harvard degrees to be diminished and made a mockery out of Harvard graduates in the employment world and beyond, the lawsuit reads. “The value of a Harvard degree is measured by the university’s standing today and not judged by the year in which an applicant for a job graduated”

Just this week, Harvard University began investigating an antisemitic cartoon posted on a social media account associated with faculty and staff.

The graduates are asking that Harvard terminate deans, administrators, professors, and other employees who have failed to respond to antisemitism. They also want the school to expel students participating in hate speech and antisemitic conduct.

“Plaintiffs also seek restitution for the financial costs associated with having attended Harvard and compensatory damages for the reputational damage to and thus reduced value of their Harvard degrees,” the lawsuit says. “Plaintiffs also seek punitive damages to address the systemic failure of the institution to provide an environment free of discrimination and prejudice.”

A Harvard spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

