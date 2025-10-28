Group of 20 hikers saved from snowy conditions atop Mount Washington may be billed for rescue

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — A group of 20 hikers trapped in snowy conditions at the summit of Mount Washington over the weekend may have to foot the bill for their rescue.

Despite summit buildings being closed for the season, the hikers continued their climb, hoping to find shelter and a ride down as snow blew through. One even told 911 dispatchers he planned to catch an Uber from the top.

The group was eventually brought down the mountain via the Mount Washington Cog Railway.

Andrew Vilaine, the assistant general manager of the railway, said most of the rescued hikers taken back by the train were hypothermic and without winter gear.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Vilaine wrote, “Many were hypothermic and without gear, even near suitable for the conditions. Most had no idea that Summit services would be unavailable and that the state park was closed for the season. A few indicated it was their first hike ever.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game will assess whether the hikers were adequately prepared. If not, they could be charged for the cost of the rescue.

“Fish and Game will push charges on folks when they’re involved in rescues, depending on the preparedness level of the individual,” Vilaine told Boston 25 News. “So, they’ll kind of assess it case by case and see, you know, was the person prepared, and this was an accident or did they go out sort of willfully ignorant and kind of bring this upon themselves in so many ways.”

Officials reminded hikers to plan to hike back down if heading out, check weather conditions, and bring proper gear.

Vilaine cautioned, “Please don’t become a statistic and do your research before venturing out.”

The Mount Washington Auto Road and Cog Railway are preparing to close soon for the season.

