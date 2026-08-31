Groton police terminate its contract with Flock

GROTON, Mass. — The Town of Groton announced it is terminating its contract with Flock Safety.

Flock Safety was the vendor supplying the police department’s automated license plate reader camera system.

Town Manager Mark Haddad and Police Chief Michael Luth said on Monday that the decision was made following “several weeks of internal review.”

“These cameras have been a genuinely valuable tool for our officers, and they have helped us solve real cases and keep our residents safer,” said Luth. “But we’ve also listened carefully to the concerns raised by our community, and we recognize that trust and transparency have to come first. Stepping back now gives us the room to build something better, together.”

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The Town’s Police Camera Working Group will bring a permanent recommendation to voters at the Spring 2027 Town Meeting.

Multiple towns in Massachusetts have recently terminated their contracts with Flock Safety due to alleged misuse, privacy, and oversight concerns.

Several officers in Lynn, Stow, and New Bedford are under separate investigations for reportedly using the cameras to track residents.

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