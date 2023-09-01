Grilling ideas ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is here and Chef Dan Delancey joined Boston 25 Morning News to give us some Grilling ahead to impress your friends and family.

The full recipes can be found here:

BBQ GRILLED SHRIMP

Ingredients:

16 each

1 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce

2 yellow peppers

2 red peppers

1 large red onion

1/2 bunch cilantro

1/2 bunch scallions

Instructions:

Skewer shrimp alternating red, yellow peppers, and red onion bush shrimp with BBQ and turn grill on medium-high heat.

Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

2 mangoes peeled and diced

1 red pepper small diced

1/2 bunch scallion

1/2 bunch cilantro

1 lime juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a medium bowl mix all the ingredients and set aside to serve with the shrimp add jalapeño if you want to spice it up some.

Lobster Johnny Cakes

Ingredients:

1 small box of cornbread mix

1/4 lb of lobster meat small diced

2 stocks scallion

2 tbs of cilantro

1 egg

1/4 cup milk

Instructions:

Mix together in a med bowl and cook in a cast iron skillet for 2 min on each side serve with BBQ pulled pork

