Grenade found inside Kingston home prompts bomb squad response

KINGSTON, Mass. — A grenade was found inside a home in Kingston Thursday evening.
Firefighters and police said they responded to a home on Main Street for a homeowner who reported finding a grenade.
The Massachusetts State Bomb Squad was notified and responded to the scene.
Crews determined the ordinance was inert and not a danger.
Massachusetts State Police took the grenade out of the home for disposal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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