Grenade found inside Kingston home prompts bomb squad response

KINGSTON, Mass. — A grenade was found inside a home in Kingston Thursday evening.

Firefighters and police said they responded to a home on Main Street for a homeowner who reported finding a grenade.

The Massachusetts State Bomb Squad was notified and responded to the scene.

Crews determined the ordinance was inert and not a danger.

Massachusetts State Police took the grenade out of the home for disposal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group