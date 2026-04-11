Gregory’s Run 4 Hope: Raising awareness for substance abuse in honor of Scituate man

SCITUATE, Mass. — Around 250 people participated in the 2nd Annual Gregory’s Run 4 Hope Saturday in Scituate.

It’s in honor of Gregory Shea, a South Shore 21-year-old who had his entire life ahead of him.

Shea died suddenly from fentanyl poisoning on February 24, 2021.

The annual 5k is a part of the 143 Gregory foundation, which the Shea family created to raise awareness surrounding substance use disorder and to offer support for families facing similar devastation.

“There are so many families out there that don’t know what to do after they’ve lost a child and it’s nice to be able to provide them with support and resources so they know where they can get help,” Gregory’s mother, Alyson Shea said.

143 Gregory also provides college scholarships to Scituate High School students.

“I think he would be proud that we’re doing this for him and we’re just hoping to make sure that we can remember him but hopefully help some people so they don’t have to go through this,” Gregory’s older brother, Sean Shea said.

The race started and ended at the Scituate Beach Association on Scituate Avenue Saturday morning.

First, second, and third place medals were given to male and female runners of all different ages.

If you or someone you know is navigating a loss due to substance abuse, support can be found through 143gregory.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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