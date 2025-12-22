Green line service is back! What you should know ahead of your holiday travel plans

BOSTON — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but also the busiest!

The green line service is back after service disruptions for maintenance, but the MBTA says commuters should still for real-time updates or possible suspensions.

“There are a lot of tourists and a lot of people buying last minute gifts and it makes things a lot more convenient for people who are not with a car, it’s so much better. Even people with cars like to go on the T because they don’t have the stress of the traffic,” one commuter at the green line service at Boston College told Boston 25 News.

If you go from the green line to the blue line service to catch a flight, the restore to the green line service is a plus. Travelers at Boston Logan Airport didn’t report any delays on Monday, but tell Boston 25 they planned ahead for the chaos.

“There was a few weather delays earlier on that I heard of but nothing major on the airlines side,” Kyle, an air traveler tells Boston 25 News.

If you are traveling by car, the best travel time is slated before 10 AM on Monday and Tuesday and before 11 AM on Sunday. AAA says 89% of holiday travelers will take road trips.

“We set alarms extra early, we prepacked bags, everything was set ready to go, clothes picked out the night before. Like we were set,” another traveler tells Boston 25 News.

