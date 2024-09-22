‘Greatest job he ever had’: Methuen officials announce death of Mayor Neil Perry

METHUEN, Mass — With “great sadness” Methuen city officials announced Saturday that Mayor Neil Perry has passed away.

“Mayor Perry has fought many health battles over the last several years but came back from each of them with renewed vigor to tackle, in his own words, the greatest job he ever had: being the mayor of the great City of Methuen,” the Mayor’s office wrote on Facebook.

According to his campaign website, Perry was a lifelong resident of the city. “From father and coach to educator and distinguished professional, Neil Perry prides himself and his team on transparency, honesty and integrity in shaping the city of Methuen,” the website reads.

At-Large Councilor David P. (D.J.) Beauregard, Jr. will serve as the acting mayor in accordance with the city charter and a January vote, the Mayor’s office and the Methuen city council said in a joint statement.

“Under the City’s ordinances, the City Council annually elects one of its members to serve as Acting Mayor in the event a vacancy requires the service of an Acting Mayor under the terms of the City of Methuen’s Home Rule Charter,” the statement reads.

A special election to replace Perry must occur within the next 60 days.

“The Office of the Mayor and the Methuen City Council remain dedicated in their efforts to maintain the smooth operations of the City government,” the Mayor’s office and Methuen city council said.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll called Perry a “wonderful and caring person” in a statement.

“He believed in and gave so much to his community. He will be deeply missed. Our administration is prepared to support the City of Methuen during this difficult time,” the Governor’s Office’s statement read.

Perry graduated from Central Catholic High School before receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Spanish from UMass Lowell. Perry later embarked on an over 30-year career at Raytheon.

He began his first term as Methuen’s mayor in January 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group