‘Great comeback’: Ground Round in Shrewsbury taking reservations leading up to grand opening

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — While The Ground Round in Shrewsbury plans to officially reopen later this month, the restaurant is taking reservations for dinner service only to help continue to train staff leading up to grand opening.

“UPDATED: Completely Booked today and tomorrow in the dining room. Walk in bar seats first come first serve,” The Ground Round said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The grand opening is scheduled for April 30 at 271 Grafton St. in Shrewsbury.

“Food, drinks, fun, live music, entertainment, vendors & media. Join us for the great comeback opening night!” the restaurant said in its post.

But if you can’t wait until then, you can reserve a time to eat dinner ahead of the big day.

“We will be open with limited seating & hours (dinner service only) leading up to the big day to help continue to train our staff and give them the proper tools to succeed and ultimately bring you the best guest experience possible,” the restaurant said in its post.

The Ground Round opening in Shrewsbury

Limited seating is available ahead of the reopening.

Owners Joe and Nachi Shea told Boston 25 in January that they are trying to revive the past through their reimagined version of The Ground Round, after the nostalgic restaurant chain left Massachusetts more than 20 years ago.

“We quickly learned that this is not just a restaurant we’re building. This is kind of a memory we’re bringing back to everybody,” Nachi said at the time.

Several commenters wrote on the restaurant’s post that they plan on attending the grand opening, as they met their spouses at The Ground Round.

“We will be there on the 30th. My husband and and I met when I was a waitress and he was a customer at the Ground Round in Hicksville NY. Married 33 years in June,” wrote Christina Bullaro Massaro. “All because there was a dessert selling contest and his friend said if we buy dessert from you will you give him your phone number. FYI I gave home my phone number and I won.”

She’s not alone.

“My husband and I met at the Norwell location back in 1985! I was the head waitress and he was the bar manager!! Still going strong!! 40 years!!!!” Ginger Griffin wrote.

Jon Dowie wrote, “My wife and I met working at the Ground Round in Walpole MA in 1998. Crazy!”

The Sheas told Boston 25 News in January that they’ve been spending every waking hour, outside of their full- time jobs, painting, assembling furniture, and everything in-between.

“It’s not just eat and leave; it’s going to be a true experience,” Joe Shea said in January. That means bringing back entertainment favorites such as magicians and people making balloon animals. The owners also plan to introduce live music regularly, featuring local bands.

To confirm seat availability and make a reservation ahead of the grand opening, call The Ground Round at 508-845-9044 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

