The great cash-in! What is your old tech is really worth?

ORLANDO, FL — Before you toss that old phone, tablet, or even a game system, you might want to check its value.

A recent study found 88 percent of Americans keep unused electronics at home, adding up to more than a billion devices and about 67 billion dollars in forgotten value. New research shows the average U.S. adult is sitting on about 25 hundred dollars worth of unused tech.

Post-holiday clean-ups often reveal drawers, closets, even garages full of old gadgets. And when it comes to your old tech — do you sell it or scrap it?

Experts say your old computers, laptops, video games, smart phones and tablets may be worth more than you think.

“If you find older historical items then you’re going to have more success and find more value,” said James Thompson, President, CEO, Founder of Tech Bay, USA.

Zion market research reports the U.S. refurbished mobile phone market hit eight-point-six billion in 2023 and is expected to triple by 2032. And in just the first quarter of 2025 consumers earned one-point-two billion dollars through trade-in programs.

“The gaming systems, Nintendo, Atari, Sony, they’ve all gone up exponentially in value,” said Thompson.

Trade-in site SellCell lists values up to 881 dollars for an iPhone 16 pro max, 511 for the iPhone 14 pro max, and 416 dollars for the 13 pro max.

If you want to check your own devices — you can compare real-time quotes on sites like Gazelle, Apple Trade In, ecoATM, and SellCell.

“Keep an open mind and research first and foremost. Give it 30 days, see if you can find a repurpose for the item before you discard it or recycle it,” explained Thompson.

So, before you scrap it, check to see if your old tech might still swipe you some cash. Whether you sell or scrap it — there’s an environmental impact too. Americans throw out almost seven million tons of e-waste each year and recycle only 15 percent of it.

