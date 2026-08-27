Grand Funk Railroad to perform free concert at the 208th Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — American rock band Grand Funk Railroad will play at the 208th Topsfield fair on Oct. 7.

The Topsfield Fair is recognized as America’s oldest county fair, dating back to 1818. It is held annually and runs for 10 days; this year it will begin on Oct. 2 and end on Oct. 12. The fair brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

The live rock band is set to perform on the fair’s Grandstand stage as part of their 2026 Still Shinin’ On tour.

It is a free concert featuring founding members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher. They will play their popular hits, including “We’re an American Band,” “The Loco-Motion,” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

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Grand Funk Railroad has sold more than 25 million albums and remains true to the rock genre across generations.

This free concert is just one of the many attractions the historical Topsfield Fair has to offer.

Details for events are available on their website.

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