Gov. Healey pushing back against proposed federal Head Start changes, urging public comment

MALDEN, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey got a firsthand look Wednesday at what’s at stake for families who rely on Head Start.

The governor visited an ABCD Head Start classroom in Malden, meeting children and teachers, as Massachusetts leaders push back against proposed changes from the Trump administration.

“To see those little kids in action, so to speak, was really amazing and to think that might go away is just so heartbreaking, and so cruel, and so unnecessary,” Gov. Healey said.

Head Start provides early education, meals, health screenings and other services to low-income children and families, more than 10,000 of them in Massachusetts.

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The Trump administration says its proposal is about cutting red tape, giving states more control and making room for more children to enroll.

It would also save the administration $2.2B.

Though Governor Healey feels differently.

“The bottom line is simple. Head Start Child Care has been a lifeline for families and workers. It’s something we should be investing in, not turning our backs on. But instead, Donald Trump has taken actions that will really weaken the ability for Headstart to operate as it’s been operating and therefore it’s going to harm kids in Massachusetts and across the country,” Gov. Healey said.

Massachusetts officials say reducing federal requirements for the program could come at a cost, weakening standards that ensure families have access.

The White House says the proposal would give states more authority over things like classroom size and ratios, education requirements, background checks and transportation.

Though, critics say it would mean fewer consistent protections for children and parents, like Carmen Rondash, who worry about their kids’ futures.

“It means a lot to be able to see how all these things are done to support a lot of families like mine across the area and across the country. It’s a really important tool for people like me to change our lives, to empower us and to let us build ourselves,” Rondash said.

The proposal is not final.

The federal government is taking public comments for 60 days, and Governor Healey is urging Massachusetts families and providers to make their voices heard.

“Tell them how Head Start has impacted your life. Tell them what these changes would mean to your family and to your community. Tell them to abandon this proposal and basically tell them, hands off head start,” Gov. Healey said.

The deadline to submit public comment is Oct. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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