Gov. Healey demands $1,745 refund for all Mass. residents over President Trump’s tariffs

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey has penned a letter to Treasury Secretary Bessent demanding a nearly $2,000 refund to every Massachusetts household over what she’s described as “financial harm” caused by President Trump’s “unconstitutional” tariffs.

In citing U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee data that estimates Trump’s tariff actions have cost American consumers about $1,745 per household between February 2025 and January 2026, Healey called on Bessent to “immediately formulate a plan to refund tariff proceeds.”

“With approximately 2.8 million households in Massachusetts, my office estimates that $4,886,000,000 is owed to consumers in our state who shouldered the burden of increased costs. I call on the Trump Administration to immediately formulate a plan to refund tariff proceeds and put money back in the pockets of the hardworking people of Massachusetts,” Healey wrote in the letter. "From groceries and household goods to construction materials and consumer products, Massachusetts residents paid more at the register, and businesses absorbed higher operating costs. Having unlawfully seized over $100 billion from American people and businesses, the federal government must immediately take steps to pay full restitution.”

In the letter, Healey also urged Trump to reconsider his global tariffs.

This comes after a federal judge recently ruled that companies that paid tariffs struck down last month by the Supreme Court are due refunds. Trump said he was “absolutely ashamed” of some justices who ruled 6-3 against him, calling them “disloyal to our Constitution” and “lapdogs.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Treasury Department for comment on Healey’s request.

Read Healey’s full letter below:

