Gov. Healey declares June 12 Tom Brady Day in Massachusetts

FOXBORO, Mass. — Hours before the GOAT was due to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, Gov. Maura Healey announced that June 12 will forever be known as “Tom Brady Day” in Massachusetts.

Healey’s proclamation honors the legendary quarterback who won six Super Bowls, 17 AFC East titles, and 219 games in 20 seasons with the Patriots. Brady’s 135 wins and 304 touchdowns at Gillette Stadium are also the most made by any player at a single stadium in NFL history.

“Massachusetts celebrates Tom Brady for his profound dedication to the sport of football, making countless memories while inspiring millions across the country,” Healey’s proclamation reads. “Tom Brady’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame proves he is truly the GOAT.”

The Patriots opted to honor Brady on June 12, the 12th day of the 6th month of the year, as a tribute to his jersey number and the Super Bowl rings he won with the team.

Brady will become the 35th player to be enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame during a special, sold-out ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Fans without a ticket can catch everything live on all Patriots digital and social platforms starting at 5:30 p.m.

