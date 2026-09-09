Gov. Healey calls on Trump administration to extend Temporary Protected Status for Salvadorans

Gov. Maura Healey called on the Trump administration to extend temporary protected status for nearly 200,000 Salvadoran nationals living in the United States.

TPS was set to expire on Wednesday. The protected status has been in place since 2001.

There are nearly 8,000 Salvadoran TPS holders in Massachusetts.

TPS will automatically extend for six months if the Department of Homeland Security does not take action.

“...The sudden loss of their legal status will have devastating consequences for these families and our economy, as we have already seen with other groups that have had their status taken away by this President. This is another cruel step from the Trump Administration that makes no sense, and it needs to be reversed immediately,” said Healey.

Nationwide, TPS-eligible Salvadorans contribute $5.4 billion annually to the U.S. economy.

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