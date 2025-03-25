Golf club wielding suspect arrested after smashing spree in South End

BOSTON — A 29-year-old man was quickly taken into custody after witnesses say he smashed parked cars with a golf club in Boston’s South End.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Perry Street in between Harrison and Washington Street.

Eduardo Montanez was captured by officers several blocks away at Union Park and Washington near Cathedral High School.

His arrest on an outstanding warrant came minutes after a vigilant neighbor called 911.

“He was just going down the street hitting every car that was parked,” said neighbor Jazmin Muñoz. “I would at least probably ten got smashed.”

Muñoz and her husband witnessed the destructive spree from their bedroom window.

“It’s the first time I’ve actually witnessed something like that,” said Muñoz.

A police report links Montanez to previous quality of life complaints at Peters Park involving groups of people consuming alcohol and causing problems.

Muñoz said the petty crime in the neighborhood is a regular source of concern.

“As a neighborhood, we feel like we’re being gaslit. It’s like, violent crime is down, but then you see these episodes recurring in our neighborhood, which is problematic,” she said. “It is concerning, especially as a parent.”

According to Muñoz, a neighbor cornered and helped capture a would-be-package thief who followed a delivery man into her building last Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group