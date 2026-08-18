Golden Retriever gains internet fame after swimming in harbor in North End

BOSTON — A Golden Retriever is gaining internet fame after taking a swim in the Boston Harbor — and needing a little help getting back to shore.

Bailey, a seven-year-old Golden Retriever also known on Instagram as “The Queen of the North End,” wiggled out of her harness over the weekend and jumped into the harbor for a swim — despite her owner telling her to stay put.

Bailey was unable to climb back up the moss-covered rocks, and her owner, Jake Duhaime, was forced to call the fire department.

“Thankfully, I’ve got the North End Fire Department. I walk by them every single day. She knows them. I know them,” Duhaime said.

“I decided to pick up the phone, and I called and said, ‘Guys, my idiot dog got down the seawall. ‘” I need a little help,’” Duhaime added.

Firefighters first tried to lure Bailey back with treats.

When that didn’t work, they put her back in her harness and tried to walk her up the rocks, but they were too slippery.

Eventually, Bailey was walked over to a dock and lifted up to another firefighter.

The rescue was caught on camera, posted to social media, and has more than 215,000 likes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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