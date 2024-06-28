‘God forbid something happens’: Kids using public pool in Worcester that’s closed for safety reasons

WORCESTER — The Dennis F. Shine Memorial Swimming Pool at Vernon Hill park in Worcester has been closed so far this summer.

The state says they need a police detail there before they can open it.

“It sucks because there’s a lot of lifeguards coming here every single day, getting paid for doing absolutely nothing and all the kids do is watch them,” said one mother of three who didn’t want to be identified.

As soon as the lifeguards leave for the day, a lot of kids “pool hop,” climbing over the fence to swim despite it being closed.

“No one’s there to watch them, God forbid something happens, then what?” said one mom.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation runs this pool.

A DCR spokesperson released the following statement:

“Over the past several years, DCR has operated under a policy requiring a law enforcement presence at certain agency pools to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Providing a safe place for children and families to play, as well as relief from the hot summer temperatures, is a top priority for DCR. We are continuing to work with our law enforcement partners to secure the necessary details for our pools to operate safely and hope to reopen the Dennis Shine Pool as soon as possible.”

“Look at this beautiful weather and it’s a shame for other kids that are nonviolent and they can’t go in,” said Paula Jones.

Now parents hope this pool opens soon, so these kids can swim here safely, while the lifeguards are on duty.

“These kids deserve to have fun this summer,” said one mother.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

