Gloucester officer retires in lieu of discipline, accused of soliciting funds into personal account

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A former Gloucester police officer retired in lieu of disciplinary action, according to a recent report from the Massachusetts State Post Commission.

Jeremiah Nicastro is accused of establishing a personal bank account solely in his name to receive an expend donations intended for the Community Impact Unit and a Venmo account connected to his bank account was used to collect donations without prior authorization from the chief.

The Massachusetts State Police Commission said Nicastro likely violated state municipal finance law by establishing a checking account that game him, as a city employee, direct control over donated funds without adhering to the process required.

In a statement, Gloucester Police said they did not comment on personnel matters.

Nicastro was also listed as an instructor on JGPR Public Relations. The company told Boston 25 that Nicastro taught a webinar back in 2024 and he was not scheduled to teach in 2026.

In his bio, it stated that Nicastro had been in law enforcement for 25 years and currently oversaw the Gloucester Police Department Community Impact Unit.

