Girl Scouts taking STEM on-the-go with a new van

Mass. — Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts are revolutionizing STEM education with STEM ON-THE-GO.
The new van is designed to ignite curiosity and exploration, by bringing a mobile learning center to the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and math directly to Girl Scouts in grades K-12.
Using the van, girls will be able to explore their interests and potential with hands-on STEM learning opportunities while embracing their diverse backgrounds and unique circumstances.
Girl Scouts will be able to earn badges through skills-based experiential learning activities.
