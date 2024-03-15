‘Giant earthquake’: Norwood crane collapse prompts large emergency response

NORWOOD, Mass. — A large crane collapsed on an apartment complex in Norwood on Friday afternoon, prompting a significant emergency response.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a toppled crane at Eaton Village next to Nassau Gardens in the area of Bahama Drive just after 12:30 p.m. found a North Country Roofing crane resting on the roof of the building, according to Norwood Fire Captain Joe Mawn.

The crane was placing roofing material on the top of the building at the time of the collapse, Mawn noted. There were no injuries to the operator or residents of the building.

When asked about the incident, Mawn said, “This is the first time in my career seeing this.” He added that it’s expected to be a “long” time before the crane is lifted off the building.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Norwood crane collapse

A resident who lives at the complex said the impact of the collapse felt and sounded like a “giant earthquake.”

Video from the scene showed the front driver’s side and the entire rear of the crane lifted off the ground.

The two apartment buildings that sustained roof damage have been roped off with yellow tape and need to be inspected by safety officials before residents can go back inside, according to Dawn.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group