Ghirardelli Chocolate Company recalls cocoa mixes over potential salmonella risk

Mass. — Ghirardelli Chocolate Company has issued a recall for several powdered cocoa and frappé mixes due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The company said the issue stems from milk powder supplied by California Dairies, Inc., which identified a possible presence of Salmonella in an ingredient used to make the products.

Most of the recalled items were distributed in large-format packages intended for food service and institutional use. However, some powdered beverage mixes may have also been sold directly to consumers through online retailers.

No illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported.

The recall applies only to specific powdered beverage mixes with the following lot numbers and “best if used by” dates:

30 lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe

S195260A03 (5/31/2027)

S195261A03 (7/31/2027)

S291260A03 (7/31/2027)

S295260A03 (7/31/2027)

S596260A03 (7/31/2027)

S191260A03 (8/31/2027)

S291261A03 (8/31/2027)

30 lb Classic White Frappe

S396260A03 (7/31/2027)

S496260A03 (7/31/2027)

4/2 lb Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk

S550250A04 (5/31/2027)

S149250A04 (6/30/2027)

S249250A04 (6/30/2027)

S349250A04 (6/30/2027)

S449250A04 (6/30/2027)

S549250A04 (6/30/2027)

6/3 lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder

S293260 (12/31/2027)

S293261 (1/31/2028)

6/3.12 lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder

S394260 (7/31/2027)

S494260 (7/31/2027)

S594260 (7/31/2027)

6/3 lb Vanilla Frappe Mix

S495260 (3/31/2027)

S495261 (6/30/2027)

S594262 (7/31/2027)

6/3.12 lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

S397261 (2/28/2027)

S397262 (4/30/2027)

S397263 (6/30/2027)

6/3.12 lb Classic White Frappe Mix

S193260 (6/30/2027)

S193261 (7/31/2027)

10 lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

S295260A03 (7/31/2027)

S395260A03 (7/31/2027)

10 lb Classic White Frappe Mix

S296260A03 (7/31/2027)

S292260A03 (7/31/2027, 8/31/2027)

S292261A03 (8/31/2027)

6/3.12 lb White Mocha Frappe Mix

S297261 (5/31/2027)

S297262 (6/30/2027)

S393262 (7/31/2027)

6/3.12 lb Mocha Frappe Mix

S295261 (4/30/2027)

S295262 (6/30/2027)

S395260 (6/30/2027)

S588260 (6/30/2027)

S187260 (8/31/2027)

6/3.12 lb Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix

S195260 (5/31/2027)

S195261 (6/30/2027)

S295260 (6/30/2027)

S393260 (7/31/2027)

S487260 (9/30/2027)

S587260 (9/30/2027)

Customers who purchased one of the recalled beverage mixes can contact Ghirardelli Chocolate Company directly at 1-844-776-0419 for questions or more information 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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