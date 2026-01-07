‘Get your house in order’: Local musician battling with Alaskan Airlines over ‘missing’ equipment

BOSTON — BOSTON, Mass. — A local musician is desperately asking for Alaskan Airlines’ help in locating his pelican case with $4,000 in equipment inside — that he claims is still at JFK airport, according to his Air Tag.

Guitarist and singer Johnny A., a native of Malden, flew out to the West Coast January 3rd for a four-day tour.

He told Boston 25 that he flew American Airlines from Boston’s Logan Airport to JFK in New York City. There, he switched to Alaskan Airlines and flew from New York City to San Francisco.

After landing in San Francisco, he realized his Pelican case, with $4,000 worth of electronic amplifications inside, was gone.

But, he claims the Air Tag in that case shows the equipment is still at JFK.

Over the past three days, he said he’s been trying to explain to Alaskan Airlines that he has the location of his bag and can help them find it. He said they haven’t helped.

“It’s just like a ping pong ball every time I talk to somebody,” he said. “There isn’t anybody there who is willing to help me in any urgent fashion.”

Johnny A. Said he’s limping through his tour without the equipment.

Most of his energy this week, he said, has been trying to get through to the airline.

He added, “If I didn’t have the Air Tag on, I would have no idea where the piece of equipment was.”

Robert Siciliano, CEO of ProtectNowLLC.com, is an expert in cybersecurity and techniques to safeguard yourself and your belongings while travelling.

“He has information, but he doesn’t have control,” he said about Johnny’s situation. “It doesn’t always work due to the fact that there has to be a mobile phone or iPhone in the area.”

Siciliano said it’s a tool that we should all use, though, to safeguard our personal, valuable items while flying.

He finished, “This is a layer of protection, and the more layers you have in place, the more secure you or your stuff will be.”

