‘Get Lost with Dolly’: Connecticut corn maze honors country icon

Brookfield, Conn. — A corn maze in Connecticut is honoring the late country music star Dolly Parton.

The maze in Brookfield, Connecticut, is one of 20 in North America celebrating Parton.

According to the owner, the theme was planned before her passing.

Parton was chosen to recognize her children’s literacy program.

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Fans can walk through two separate paths, tackle music trivia, and listen to her music.

Part of the proceeds will go to her imagination library, which sends free books to children.

All the Dolly Parton mazes are part of a national campaign called “Get Lost with Dolly.”

The corn maze officially opens on Saturday, Sept. 5.

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