George Regan steps back from daily leadership at Regan Communications, names new president

BOSTON — After more than 40 years leading one of New England’s largest public relations firms, George K. Regan Jr. is stepping away from the day-to-day management of Regan Communications Group.

Regan Communications Group announced Tuesday that Christian Nakkashian will be promoted to President of Operations and will take over the firm’s daily leadership.

Regan, who founded the company in 1984, will remain with the company as chairman.

The move comes months after Regan recovered from a serious illness earlier this year.

Regan says relinquishing day-to-day oversight will allow him to spend more time with his wife, Elizabeth, and their infant son, George IV, who was born in April.

“Having depended on Christian as I have these past four years, first as my chief of staff and then as our general manager, I know how much Christian’s leadership, professionalism, and concern for his colleagues and our clients have benefited our company,” Regan said in a statement.

Regan added that Nakkashian has earned the trust of clients, media organizations, and business, political and nonprofit leaders throughout the region.

“To me, trust is very important, and I trust Christian like a brother,” Regan said.

The leadership transition marks the first time since founding the Boston-based public relations firm that Regan will no longer oversee its daily operations.

Regan Communications has offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York City, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Nakkashian joined the company in 2023 as chief of staff after serving in several senior roles in the Baker-Polito administration. He later became general manager and will now oversee the firm’s administration, business strategy, finances, partnerships, staffing and day-to-day management.

“Anyone in Boston who knows anything about business and public relations knows how much passion and care George has poured into this company for more than four decades,” Nakkashian said. “I’m tremendously humbled by the trust he’s placed in me to help lead its continued growth and success.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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