Gas leak under investigation in Hopkinton, officials say

HOPKINTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway following a gas leak at an Eversource facility in Hopkinton, officials say.

Hopkinton Police and Fire crews responded to the Eversource Liquified Natural Gas facility on Wilson Street, shortly after 9 :30 a.m., Monday, for a reporter gas leak.

Once on scene an Eversource staff member led fire crews to a crack in a section of piping, according to officials.

“Crews immediately began to monitor the area and deployed water streams for vapor control. Police units responded and closed the roadway as a precaution,” a joint release from Hopkinton Police and Fire reads.

Air monitoring stations were used throughout nearby neighborhoods, according to officials.

Those neighborhoods were not evacuated as officials say there was not a threat to the public.

The Department of Public Utilities along with Eversource are investigating this incident, according to officials.

Boston 25 News has reached out to both DPU and Eversource for comment.

Hopkinton gas leak Crews responded to a gas leak on Wilson Street in Hopkinton, Monday. Photo Credit: Hopkinton Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

