Gardner residents prepare for potential of first plowable snow

GARDNER, Mass. — People who live in Gardner and other inland Massachusetts communities at higher elevations prepared for the potential of the first plowable snow this season on Wednesday night.

A street parking ban went into effect in Gardner at 9 p.m. Wednesday and is set to expire at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Public works crews said drivers should plan on slippery conditions that could impact the morning commute.

A steady flow of customers showed up to Aubuchon Ace Hardware through the afternoon and evening for winter essentials.

“It’s been very steady all day long. We haven’t had much time or a break. We have had to swing it as we go,” said manager Stephanie Peterson.

Peterson said snow scrapers, sleds and pet and eco-friendly ice melt were top sellers.

She expects snow blowers, shovels, sand, and salt will also be going quickly with snow serving as a reminder of what’s in store in the coming weeks and months.

“As soon as the season starts changing, some people start to pre-stock while the supplies are available,” she said. “Others like to wait before the first snowstorm or in the middle of a snowstorm.”

The Boston 25 Weather Team forecasted 3-5″ for the Gardner area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Worcester, Middlesex, Franklin, Berkshire, Hampshire, and Hampden counties.

That advisory is currently scheduled to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

“It kind of sets the stage for the rest of the winter,” said Gardner resident Dave Meany. “I’m never a fan of having snow in December. It just makes the winter seem like it’s for forever after that.”

