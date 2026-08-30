Garage fire in Hamilton quickly knocked down; no injuries reported

HAMILTON, Mass. — Firefighters quickly extinguished a garage fire in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon, preventing the blaze from spreading and causing more significant damage.

According to the Hamilton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 861 Bay Road at approximately 2:08 PM for a reported fire in a detached garage.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a heavy fire in one bay of a three-bay garage.

Crews from Hamilton, along with firefighters from Essex and Wenham, made a rapid attack on the fire and brought it under control. Officials said extensive overhaul operations were then conducted to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

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Bay Road was temporarily shut down while firefighters stretched a hydrant supply line across the roadway.

The scene was cleared at approximately 4:30 PM, and no injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental, according to the fire department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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