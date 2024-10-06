Game canceled after fight breaks out in the stands at youth football game in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — A youth football game was canceled on Sunday after a fight broke out in the stands.

According to Saugus police, officers received a call around 9:48 a.m. that five to six people were fighting at a football and cheer game.

According to eyewitnesses, an argument erupted between a Salem and Saugus parent that turned physical, police say.

One woman was treated at the Saugus Stadium for her injuries but wasn’t transported to the hospital.

Saugus Youth Football and Cheer released a statement following the fight.

“Youth sports is a place for children to learn, gain confidence, and find a love for playing the game, " the statement said.

According to police, those involved in the fight fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

“I promise to continue to push our league to be better. Our standards will be upheld to the highest standard. Our team will look for ways to help improve the game day atmosphere, experience, and safety.”

No further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

