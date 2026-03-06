Furever Friday: Winnie is looking for her forever home

Winnie is a stunning Australian Shepherd/Catahoula mix with a heart as warm as her beautiful merle coat. She and her sister, Minnie, were found on an oilfield patch when they were just 8–9 weeks old. Thankfully, rescuers found them quickly, and both pups were in good health.

Now about 3 to 3.5 months old, Winnie is still searching for her forever home. Her sister has already been adopted by a wonderful family — and now it’s Winnie’s turn to shine.

Winnie is an easy, smart, and affectionate puppy who has already mastered potty training. She’s great with kids, gets along wonderfully with other dogs, and loves to be part of whatever the family is doing. Whether you’re looking for a playful buddy or a loyal cuddle companion, Winnie is ready to fit right into your life.

If you’re looking to add joy, love, and adventure to your home, Winnie is waiting to meet you.

For more information, visit the Save A Dog of Sudbury’s website.

