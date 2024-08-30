Furever Friday: Teddy looking for a forever home

Meet Teddy, a house mix looking for a forever home.

Teddy was born on Veterans Day 2023 and was adopted out at 11 weeks old. His owner surrendered him last Saturday back to Buddy and Friends Rescue after not wanting him.

He is an energetic pup who definitely needs some training because he’s still a baby.

He is eager to learn, and the rescue will put him in board and train starting next week!

For more information on Teddy and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group