Furever Friday: Sabrina looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Sabrina, a 10-month-old lab mix looking for a forever home.

Sabrina is sweet, happy, and playful, and she absolutely loves other dogs.

Sabrina came to From Alone to Home Rescue from Arkansas around February and initially went into foster care. When her foster realized her leg injury was more significant than expected, Sabrina was brought back to the rescue.

Despite everything she has been through, Sabrina continues to be a happy and loving pup who is ready to find her forever family.

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Sabrina is fine with children, but her rescue feels older children would be the best fit for her. She enjoys saying hello, checking in and seeing what everyone is doing, but she is also very content entertaining herself.

She’s not your typical “in-your-face” family dog. Sabrina enjoys her independence and is happy simply being near her people while also doing her own thing.

She is sweet, playful, independent and especially enjoys the company of other dogs. Now, Sabrina is hoping her next stop will be the place she can finally call home — forever.

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