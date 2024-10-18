Furever Friday: Sable looking for a forever home

Meet Sable, an 8-year-old lady full of life and energy.

Sable is still very exuberant and enjoys exploring and making new friends.

Sable enjoys other dogs but likes to be in charge so she may do best as an only dog.

She has had some skin and ear infections and will be on medication for life but that has never gotten in the way of her favorite pastime - toy destruction.

Sable is currently being fostered through the Quincy Animal Shelter.

For more information on Sable and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

