Furever Friday: Rizza looking for a forever home

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Meet Rizza, an adorable girl looking for a forever home.

Rizza was initially found in a field in the south and brought to Forever Home Rescue New England.

She was adopted last September but was returned.

Rizza is 2 1/2 years old and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She is very, very sweet and affectionate, and loves to give kisses and cuddles. She enjoys engaging people to play with her whether it is a game of tug or chasing toys.

According to the shelter, Rizza is generally very well-mannered and does jump sometimes when she is excited but settles quickly. She is shy when she meets new people but quickly warms up.

She would not do good in a home with other dogs.

For more information on Rizza and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

