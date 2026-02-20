Furever Friday: Richie looking for a forever home

Meet Richie, an adorable greyhound looking for a forever home.

Richie was rescued and brought to Greyhound Rescue NE from the cruel meat trade in China. He is about 5 years old, friendly, and playful.

He loves gathering lots of toys in a pile to sleep on, but most of all, he thrives on affection and wants to be with people.

He gets along with other dogs but would probably chase cats and other small furries.

Richie is a happy, funny, and personable dog who will be a loving companion to the person or family who offers him a loving home.

For more information on Richie and to adopt him, visit the link here.

