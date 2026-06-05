Furever Friday: Remi looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Remi, a handsome 15-pound Chi-mix looking for a forever home.

Remi may be a little shy when meeting new people, but once he feels safe, his sweet personality shines through.

He’s a very good boy who is already potty trained and crate trained.

Remi loves to snuggle, enjoys spending time outside, and is always ready for some fun. He gets along well with other dogs, is extremely playful, and does great on car rides.

Remi is searching for a patient adopter who understands that trust takes time and is willing to let him settle in at his own pace.

For more information on Remi, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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