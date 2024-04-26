Furever Friday: Quincy looking for a forever home

Meet Quincy, a loveable, energetic pit-mix looking for a forever home.

Quincy is a two-and-a-half-year- old pup who loves playing with other dogs. He loves running and hiking but also knows how to entertain himself.

Quincy would do well in a family that has older children, his foster mom says he might have a little too much energy for little kids. Quincy loves cuddling and sitting in your lap.

For more information on Quincy and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

