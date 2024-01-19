Furever Friday: Pitbull Prince looking for a forever home

WORCESTER, Mass. — Meet Prince, a loveable, playful boy looking for a forever home.

Prince is a little shy at first but wins over the hearts of everyone he meets.

He came to the Worcester Animal Rescue League when he was left in the city. He has been at the shelter for over a year.

Prince is extremely smart, knows many basic commands, and will make the perfect addition to any family. Prince doesn’t do the best with other dogs and is looking for a family who will treat him like royalty as the only pup at home.

For more information on Prince and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

