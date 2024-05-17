Furever Friday: Pit-mix Pez looking for a forever home

Meet Pez, a pit-mix looking for a forever home.

Pez is a 2-year-old adorable boy who loves to meet people, snuggle, and chew on some nice toys.

Pez is 65 lbs. of fun, a nice mix of loving the outdoors and plopping on the couch to enjoy some cuddle time.

Pez came to the Worcester Animal Rescue League about 5 months ago with some ear infections and skin infections but are healing. He would make a great addition to any home.

Pez is very friendly and loves other dogs.

To learn more about Pez and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

