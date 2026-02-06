Furever Friday: Piper looking for a forever home

SALEM, Mass. — Meet Piper, an adorable girl looking for a forever home.

Piper is a 6-year-old mixed-breed girl who has known heartbreak, but somehow never lost her joy.

Piper was found as a stray puppy. She waited months in a New Jersey shelter before being adopted into a home she thought would be forever.

Four years later, her owner passed away, and Piper was returned to the shelter in November 2024. The shelter was preparing to close for renovations, and Peper was brought to Salem Animal Rescue League.

Piper greets the world with sparkling eyes and a huge smile. She adores people, loves walks and car rides, and is completely house-trained.

She would thrive in a home with older children and as the only dog.

For more information on Piper and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group