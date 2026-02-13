Furever Friday: Odali looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Odali, an adorable 4 year old girl looking for a forever home.

Odali is Border Collie/husky mix, who weighs about 62 pounds.

This gal was found as a stray in Mexico before making her way to Great Dog Rescue New England.

Odali is the perfect companion: loyal, sweet, and chill. She’s turned into quite the low-key house dog. She loves walks and adventures, but when she’s home, she’s content to nap and isn’t needy for play.

For more information on Odali, and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

